Ali Zafar's Wife Vows to 'See Through' Defamation Case Against Meesha Shafi
Ali's wife Ayesha Fazli is supporting the actor in asking Meesha Shafi to face the court in the defamation case, after the latter's sexual harassment case was dismissed.
File photos of Meesha Shafi and Ali Zafar.
Ali Zafar has been embroiled in a bitter legal battle with singer Meesha Shafi after she accused him of sexual harassment. And even though the Pakistani actor-singer claimed that a court had dismissed all charges against him, his wife seems to be in no mood to "let it go."
On April 27, Ali had tweeted that Meesha's case against him had been dismissed alongside the appeal made against the dismissal by the Lahore High Court.
Ali's wife Ayesha Fazli tweeted, "What me, my husband @AliZafarsays and my family have gone through at the hands of such criminal cruelty can never be explained in words. The cyber bullying & betrayal by friend(s) has been a big eye opener. Even if Ali lets it go, I will see through it. #FaceTheCourtMeeshaShafi".
Ali said the case in the court is "my case against her to pay for the damages that her false statement has caused me, which naturally she is trying to run away from. I have also filed a case against all the fake and other accounts being used to run a campaign against me on social media."
He further said he had been quiet about "all this for a year while thousands of disgusting tweets are posted against me like a campaign every time a big event comes, but it's time to expose the truth via due process of law for which I urge FIA to take strict legal action and a prayer to our respected courts to decide the matter at the earliest, for which I would like everyone to join me in asking Miss Shafi to come to court."
The Tere Bin Laden actor also started a trend on social media called #FaceTheCourtMeeshaShafi.
What me, my husband @AliZafarsays and my family have gone through at the hands of such criminal cruelty can never be explained in words. The cyber bullying & betrayal by friend(s) has been a big eye opener. Even if Ali lets it go, I will see through it. #FaceTheCourtMeeshaShafi https://t.co/GQ9DtKnwI3— Ayesha (@AyeshaFazli) April 28, 2019
