MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Alia and Shaheen Bhatt are Staying in Separate Houses Amid Lockdown, Reveals Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt

Contrary to speculation, Alia and Shaheen's mother Soni Razdan has revealed that the sister duo are not living together amid the lockdown.

Share this:

Veteran actor Soni Razdan has confirmed that her daughters Shaheen and Alia Bhatt are not staying together. Majority of the fans believed that they were staying in the same house as Shaheen quite often used to put pictures of the Highway actor on Instagram.

In a recent interview to the Mumbai Mirror, Soni Razdan revealed that the sisters are staying in separate houses. On being asked what both her daughters are up to these days she said, “Shaheen is busy writing, Alia has taken an online writing course and reading. They do their daily exercises."

“They are also cooking and doing all those things that they normally don't get a chance to do. Both of them are cooking some meals, as well. Both of them are chipping in and doing a little bit they can do. It's not a question of keeping busy, it's doing what's required. Everybody is doing their stuff, they are no exceptions to that,” she added.

Meanwhile, it is being said that Alia and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor are staying together. Recently, a video in which the rumoured couple could be seen walking a dog in the building compound had gone viral on the internet.

View this post on Instagram

#Aliabhatt #RanbirKapoor

A post shared by Entertainment Fan Page (@facc2911) on

Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen together in Ayan Mukherji’s film Brahamastra. The sci-fi trilogy also stars veteran actors, Amitabh Bachchan and Dimple Kapadia in important roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    10,477

    +280*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,380

    +447*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,488

    +145*  

  • Total DEATHS

    414

    +22*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,422,380

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,071,710

    +62,733

  • Cured/Discharged

    512,252

     

  • Total DEATHS

    137,078

    +6,351
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres