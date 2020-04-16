Alia and Shaheen Bhatt are Staying in Separate Houses Amid Lockdown, Reveals Soni Razdan

Veteran actor Soni Razdan has confirmed that her daughters Shaheen and Alia Bhatt are not staying together. Majority of the fans believed that they were staying in the same house as Shaheen quite often used to put pictures of the Highway actor on Instagram.

In a recent interview to the Mumbai Mirror, Soni Razdan revealed that the sisters are staying in separate houses. On being asked what both her daughters are up to these days she said, “Shaheen is busy writing, Alia has taken an online writing course and reading. They do their daily exercises."

“They are also cooking and doing all those things that they normally don't get a chance to do. Both of them are cooking some meals, as well. Both of them are chipping in and doing a little bit they can do. It's not a question of keeping busy, it's doing what's required. Everybody is doing their stuff, they are no exceptions to that,” she added.

Meanwhile, it is being said that Alia and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor are staying together. Recently, a video in which the rumoured couple could be seen walking a dog in the building compound had gone viral on the internet.

Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen together in Ayan Mukherji’s film Brahamastra. The sci-fi trilogy also stars veteran actors, Amitabh Bachchan and Dimple Kapadia in important roles.

