Alia and Shaheen Celebrate Sister Pooja Bhatt's Birthday, See Pic

Sisters Alia and Shaheen celebrated Pooja Bhatt's birthday on Sunday. A candid picture of the three ladies was shared on social media by father Mahesh Bhatt and Alia and Shaheen can be seen posing alongside birthday girl Pooja as the latter holds up a card.

Sharing the adorable picture of the three sisters, Mahesh wrote on Instagram, "I did not give you the gift of life, but rather, life gave me the gift of you. Happy birthday Pooja."

Alia's hat in the picture looks cute as she shows off her dimples like Shaheen. Pooja looks blissed out as she rings in her 48th birthday with family. See pic of the Bhatt sisters below:

Pooja rose to fame in the nineties with her roles in movies like Daddy, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Sadak and Zakhm.

As a director, she has helmed Paap, Kajraare and Jism 2 among other projects.

Pooja is all set to make a comeback as an actress in the upcoming Sadak 2, which stars Alia and sees dad Mahesh returning to direction after two decades. The film is a follow-up of the 1991 superhit Sadak, and it reunites Pooja with Sanjay Dutt, her co-star of the first film. Alia co-stars with Aditya Roy Kapur in Sadak 2.

