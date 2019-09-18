Take the pledge to vote

Alia Bhaat Shares Priceless Polaroid with Her 'Everything' Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Alia Bhatt shared a throwback image with her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on the latter's birthday. Check it out here.

News18.com

September 18, 2019, 1:04 PM IST
Alia Bhaat Shares Priceless Polaroid with Her 'Everything' Akansha Ranjan Kapoor
Image of Alia Bhatt, courtesy of Instagram
Alia Bhatt shared the most priceless image on her Instagram handle to mark the occasion of her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday. The actress shared a throwback image of the times when the two ladies were young and we have to admit both of them look thick as theives.

Captioning the post, Alia wrote, "happy birthday my everything."

The two girls are seen sitting at a dining table, each with a drink of their own. Both Alia and Akansha are all smiles as they pose shyly for the camera. Both their smiles add to the charm of this polaroid.

Check out the image below:

View this post on Instagram

happy birthday my everything 💓

A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on

Earlier in the day, images of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor partying at Akansha's birthday went viral on social media. the Bollywood lovebirds were a sight at the party as they celebrated the happy occasion of Alia's best friend.

Alia chose to keep it simple yet elegant in a black dress, with flowery pattern all over it for the birthday night. She kept her make up nude, which complimented her dress, while giving her the girl-next-door vibes. Alia also sported big hoop earrings and tied her hair in a bun. The actress looked ravishing in the images shared online.

Ranbir, who arrived in his car later in the night, was seen in casual wear. He sported a blue, chequered shirt, which he teamed up with denims.

Read: Ranbir Kapoor Joins Alia Bhatt at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Birthday Bash, See Pics

