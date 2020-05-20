Alia Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Banter as They Dub Rachel, Monica from Friends is Hilarious to Watch

The Internet has found a rather cute video of Alia Bhatt from the archives. The old clip also features the Highway actress’ best friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

The BFFs are seen having some fun on the video messaging app, Dubsmash. Alia and Akansha dub few lines from an episode of the popular sitcom, Friends.

Alia voices Rachel (played by Jennifer Aniston) while the Guilty actress pulls a line by Monica (Courteney Cox).

For those uninitiated, the scene belongs to a fun game of trivia, the characters were playing. Team members, Rachel and Monica were asked about Chandler Bing’s(Matthew Perry) job. During the course of the series, it was never clarified to what Chandler does. Therefore, in answer, Rachel declared, “He’s a transponster!!” to which a baffled Monica shouts, “That’s not even a word!”

A while ago, Alia, who was missing her girl gang amid lockdown, was spotted catching up with them in a video call.

Alia shared the picture that shows her on a call with Kripa Mehta, Devika Advani, Disha Khatwani, Meghna Goyal, Tanya Saha Gupta and Akansha.

"Alone together," wrote Alia.

Alia will be seen in the upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The big project also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The film is slated for release on December 4, 2020.

Alia has a series of projects in her pipeline, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biographical drama, Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has also signed dad, Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial Sadak 2 which is a sequel to the 1991 film Sadak. Alia is set to make her South Indian debut with SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

