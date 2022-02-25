Alia Bhatt Almost Falls, Says 'Unsafe Ho Raha Hai' As She Promotes Gangubai Kathiawadi On Tour Bus

Alia Bhatt was seen boarding a tour bus on Friday to promote her newly released film Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai. The actress was joined by a few members from the press on the rooftop of a tour bus and was seen posing for pictures while talking to them about the movie. While Alia channelled her inner Gangubai during the event, there were a few hiccups that she faced during the promotional activity.

A video shared by a paparazzo showed the actress posing on one corner of the bus while attempting the capture the billboard featuring the posters of the movie in the background. While Alia ensured she held her ground while the bus was in motion, she lost balance when the bus came to a sudden halt. She thankfully averted a fall and immediately decided to take a seat. A member of her team was seen helping her as well.

In another video shared on YouTube, Alia was seen standing on a makeshift stage erected on the bus’ roof and struck her iconic pose from the film. Soon enough, she noticed that the bus driver was not driving safely. Upset with it, Alia walked back to her seat and asked her team to inform the driver to drive safely. “Dyaan se baba, please (Please be careful). Tell him to be safe, bahut unsafe ho raha hai (It’s getting unsafe)."

Alia has left no stone unturned in the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film has not only been promoted in India but Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia took the movie to Berlin Film Festival earlier this month where the film had its worldwide premiere. Speaking with Subhash K Jha for Rediff, Bhansali revealed that the film received a standing ovation of eight minutes. “They clapped for eight minutes after the film was over. When I heard that standing ovation, I got my answer. It made all the pain and effort worth the while," he added.

