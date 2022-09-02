Alia Bhatt Amps Up Her Maternity Style Game, Colours The Town Red With Her Hot Dress; See Pics

Alia Bhatt is upping her style game with her latest look at the promotions of Brahmastra. The actress is in Hyderabad, promoting her upcoming film with Ranbir Kapoor and other stars of the film. In the pictures that have surfaced online, Alia looks gorgeous in red.

The actress opted for a red slip dress and a matching red jacket for the promotion day. The actress confidently flaunted her baby bump in the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been promoting Brahamstra for a few days now. The film marks their first film together. The couple met on the set of the film and fell in love. They tied the knot earlier this year and are now expecting their first baby together.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra is reportedly one of the most expensive movies in Bollywood. As per the Bollywood Hungama’s reports, the budget of the film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni is Rs 410 crore.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

And, this does not include the print and publicity expenses. “The makers of the film wanted to create a big screen spectacle like never before,” the source close to the entertainment portal revealed. Furthermore, Ayan and his team have created some mind-blowing graphics that will amaze the audience beyond measure. The source also shared that the trailer is only a tease, but the visuals are the real deal.

Even though the controversies around the film’s impending release have made the Disney and Dharma team feel queasy, they are confident in the work they have done. According to their anticipation, the film that took eight years in the making will work its magic on both the public’s hearts and the box office.

Brahmastra is set to release on September 9. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna nad Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan also has a cameo.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here