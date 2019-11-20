Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon Attend Prayer Meet of Manish Malhotra's Late Father

Designer Manish Malhotra, who has been a favourite among Bollywood celebrities, lost his father on Monday, November 18. The last rites were held in Mumbai. As reported, he was in his early 90s and was unwell for a while. The sudden demise has left the family in tough times. To support the designer and his family in these difficult times and pay homage to Malhotra’s father, many Bollywood celebrities visited the venue in Mumbai where the prayer meet was held in Suraj Prakash Malhotra's memory.

While Alia Bhatt arrived with Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kappor, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Punit Malhotra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Samir Soni, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and others too showed up to pay Suraj Malhotra their last respects.

Check out the pics and videos of the aforementioned celebrities at Manish's late father prayer meet below:

Manish also posted several pictures of the prayer meet organised in the memory of his late father.

Earlier on November 19, others such as filmmaker Karan Johar, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, producer Boney Kapoor, filmmaker Punit Malhotra and socialite Sophie Choudry attended Manish's father's funeral. According to a report in The Times of India, Manish’s father died at his Bandra home at the age of 91. He had been keeping unwell for some time.

