Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Have Beach Fun in Bikinis, See Pics of Bollywood Besties

Alia Bhatt's BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor turns a year older today. On her big day, Alia turned to Instagram to upload a note for the Guilty actress. And, she also shared an adorable flashback photo of the two during their February vacation in the Maldives.

Both Alia and Akansha can be seen sitting on the pristine white sand beachside with a crystal clear blue sea in the backdrop. While the birthday lady is dressed in a single strapped purple swimsuit with a shrug draped over, Alia opted for the celeb beach staple. Alia is wearing a bright pink string bikini top with a cross back pattern. She paired her attire with pale pink shorts. In the caption, Alia wrote, "Happy birthday, my universe," and we're sure Akansha feels quite special with such a gesture.

Fans of the two flooded the comment section with birthday greetings. The BFFs had previously shared many photographs from their Maldives trip on social media.

Since their infancy, the two actresses have had a very intimate and emotional connection. On Akansha's birthday last year, Alia posted an endearing nostalgic photo from their adolescence. “Happy birthday, my life,” She captioned the photo. In the photo, Alia posted, Akansha and she can be seen playing.

Furthermore, on the professional front, Akansha will next be seen in Monica, O My Darling, which will be released on Netflix. She made her first appearance in the Netflix original Guilty, with Kiara Advani. Alia, on the other side, will next be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Apart from this, Alia has Brahmastra and RRR in the pipeline. She is also part of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will share the screenspace with Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in the film

