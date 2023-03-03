Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR will be receiving trophies from the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) as they were unable to attend the award ceremony last week in which RRR emerged as a big winner. SS Rajamouli’s film won five awards including Best International Film, Best Action Film, Best Stunts, Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ and the honorary HCA Spotlight Award. While Rajamouli and Ram Charan were present at the event, Jr NTR and Alia could not make it due to their personal commitments.

Sharing the update about sending trophies to Alia and Jr NTR, the official Twitter handle of HCA wrote, “Dear RRR supporters & fans, We would like to share with you the awards for N.T Rama Rao Jr. & Alia Bhatt. We will be sending them out next week. Thank you for all your love and support. The Hollywood Critics Association #RRRGoesGlobal #RRRMovie #AliaBhatt #NTRamaRaoJr."

Meanwhile, RRR is now eying Oscars 2023. Its hit number Naatu Naatu has been nominated for the Academy Awards under the Best Song category. The winners will be announced on March 12. While SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan are already in Los Angeles for the same, Jr NTR is currently in India. He is likely to miss the mega show since his cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna died on February 19.

Released in March 2022, RRR starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. In the film, Charan essayed the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju- a freedom fighter hailing from Andhra Pradesh. On the other hand, Jr NTR played the role of Komaram Bheem. Helmed by SS Rajamouli and written by Vijayendra Prasad, the film had cameo appearances of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. It was a mega blockbuster at the box office and minted over Rs 1000 crore during its theatrical run.

