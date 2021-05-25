Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan in Director Shankar’s Next?

Alia Bhatt seems to be a new favourite of south cinema. After debuting with SS Rajamouli’s pan-India RRR, the actress is likely to star alongside Ram Charan in Shankar’s next magnum opus. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. As per a report in Etimes, Ram Charan who was quite impressed with Alia’s work in RRR, suggested her name for his next big project. The pan-India film will be helmed by the acclaimed director Shankar who is currently working on Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan. The film will be bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The magnum opus will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi and is likely to be shot in 3D.

Meanwhile, Shankar's Indian 2 has been halted post a fatal accident on the sets and is waiting to resume the shoot. Indian 2 is the sequel of his 1996 blockbuster political thriller. The film features Kamal Haasan Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Vivekh in significant roles.

In Rajamouli’s RRR, Alia plays the character of Sita. Lately, the first look of Alia was revealed on social media. Ram tweeted the poster of Alia from the movie and introduced her character. Wishing Alia a glorious year ahead, Ram wrote, “She adds meaning to Ramaraju's mission! Meet my #Sita, a woman of strong will and resolve”.

The film is a period drama whose full name is ‘Raama Roudra Rushitam’. It translates to 'Rise Revolt Revenge' in English. As the name suggests, the film is set at the backdrop of the pre-independence era. It narrates the story of two freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Besides, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia, the movie also has Ajay Devgan and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles.

