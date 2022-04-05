Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Are Getting Married on April 17 at RK Studios: Report

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among Bollywood’s favourite couples. Besides their lucrative projects, the couple has been hitting headlines for their impending wedding. If a new report is to be believed, Ranbir and Alia are set to tie the knot on April 17. The report further claims that RK Studios in Chembur, Mumbai, will be the venue of the intimate wedding, that would be attended by only close family members and friends.

ETimes quoted a source as saying, “Alia’s grandfather N Razdan wanted to see her getting married to Ranbir. A hush-hush wedding has thus been planned for April 17 which will be a close-knit family affair. The ceremony will be held at RK Studios and nothing extravagant has been planned yet."

The source added, “This function does not need to be an extravagant affair because, for both families, Ranbir and Alia have been as good as married already. This is a small get-together and celebration to fulfill the wish of Alia’s grandfather.”

Well, there is no official confirmation so far, but fans are eagerly waiting for their favourite two stars to tie the knot soon.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor also responded to a question about his wedding date and revealed that it would happen soon. “I am not bitten by the mad dog that I would announce the date to the media, but I can tell you that. Alia and I are both planning to marry. I’m hoping it happens soon," he said.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmāstra, the shooting of which wrapped up recently. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. Apart from this, also has Shamshera in his pipeline along with Vaani Kapoor. He will also be seen in Animal along with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead.

