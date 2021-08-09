Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Are Getting Married This Year? Lara Dutta Has the Answer

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating for quite some time now, and are some of the most loved couples in Bollywood. In one of his interviews, Ranbir revealed that he would have already tied the knot with the Dear Zindagi actress, had there been no lockdown. However, actress Lara Dutta, who is gearing up for her film Bell Bottom said she definitely thinks the couple will get married this year. Lara was asked by a news portal which Bollywood rumour does she think is true.

Initially, she could not think of any rumour and said that she can’t even keep a track of who the younger generation is dating as they keep changing partners so fast. However, on being asked specifically about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding, she told Times Now, “I believe that they are getting married this year."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lara is currently gaining a lot of praises for her transformation into Indira Gandhi, for the film Bell Bottom. She had shared a video on social media giving a glimpse into the timelapse of her makeup.

Ranbir and Alia, on the other hand, are all set to appear together for the first time on-screen, with Ayan Ayan Mukerji’s superhero film Brahmāstra.

