Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Expecting Twins? Fans Think Brahmastra Actor Dropped a Massive Hint

Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced that they are expecting their first child together, they have been making headlines. However, the Shamshera actor has now left everyone wondering if the couple will become proud parents to twins.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Ranbir Kapoor was asked to play a game of two truths and a lie when he left everyone stunned with his answer. “I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work,” the actor said.

This has left netizens wondering if Ranbir and Alia are expecting twins. As everyone knows that Ranbir will soon feature in Brahmastra, therefore, ‘I am going to be a part of very big mythological film’ is a truth. This means that either Ranbir’s claim of having twins or taking a long break from work is a lie. “Long break, that’s a lie,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user joked, “He’s having twins!!! Therefore taking a long break from work.”

One of the netizens also explained in detail how ‘taking a long break’ is a lie because Ranbir has several movies in his pipeline. “Long break from work looks a lie as he has just returned. He has 2 more movies after Brahmastra (Animal and Luv Ranjan’s Romcom). Moreover Brahmastra 2 & 3 also in line,” the comment read.

Not to forget, in a recent Shamshera promotional event, Ranbir was also seen talking about working hard for his family, therefore suggesting that he will not take a long break. “I have a lot of work to do. Now I have to build a family, so I have to work for them. Earlier, I used to work for myself. But now, I have a lot of work,” Ranbir had said.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Shamshera which also stars Vaani Kapoor. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist and will hit theatres on the 22nd of this month. He will also be seen in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Animals along with Rashmika Mandanna and Luv-Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled movie with Shraddha Kapoor.

