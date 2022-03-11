Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Get a New Wedding Date, Again?

Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor started dating, their fans have been asking just one question. When will the celebrity couple tie the knot? Their wedding rumours have been doing the rounds for a long time now but the couple doesn’t seem to have fixed the date. Earlier it was reported that they will tie the knot in April this year. Then the date changed to December 2022 and now, the latest report comes in that the love birds will tie the knot in October this year.

According to a source quoted by ETimes, “One really does not know why the dates are going back and forth when it comes to Alia and Ranbir getting married. As for the renovation of Krishna Raj in Mumbai’s Pali Hill - their abode - it is far from ready; it might take at least 18 months more from today for it to be ready in all respects for one to move in and settle down."

In February this year, the publication had reported, “Those in the know believe that Ranbir-Alia will choose to marry in Ranthambore, Rajasthan because that’s where the two have vacationed the most and it’s a favourite destination for both."

Notably, Ranbir’s ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif had also opted for Ranthambore as her wedding destination. Katrina tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal at Six Senses resort Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur.

Alia and Ranbir’s one of the reasons for delaying the wedding was reportedly their upcoming film Brahmastra. The makers, as well as Ranbir and Alia, want the film to release before they exchange their wedding vows. As of the latest update, the film is scheduled to release in September 2022.

Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the screen space for the first time ever in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’. The movie also has Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy in key roles. Meanwhile, Alia is currently receiving rave reviews for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

