Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Hold Each Other's Hands in Unseen Still From Brahmastra

Love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together for the first time on screen in Ayan Mukherji’s film Brahmastra but the fans have to wait for some time before it releases. However, an unseen photo from the sets of the film has gone viral where Alia and Ranbir can be seen locking eyes and looking at each other romantically. A fan page dedicated to Ranbir shared the picture and revealed the names of their characters- Shiva and Isha. In the photo, Alia flaunts her beautiful curls.

Take a look at the post:

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. the film will have its theatrical release on 9th September 2022. Brahmastra features Ranbir as Shiva, a man born with special powers; Alia as Isha, his love interest, and Amitabh Bachchan as his mentor. The film was initially titled ‘Dragon’ and Ayan Mukerji said the team changed the name to Brahmastra as it was a more appropriate choice.

Brahmastra has been in the making for some years now. It has been stuck over various issues while the delay also persists due to Covid threat. With it finally making a way to the big screens, even though it may be in late 2022, is a big relief for the makers and the viewers.

With Brahmastra, the team of producer Karan Johar, Ayan and Ranbir returns after the success of Wake Up Sid (2009) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013).

