GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Planning To Tie The Knot In 2020?

During a recent interaction with his fans on Twitter during a promotion for his upcoming film Sanju, Ranbir hinted that nuptials were in the offing, when asked about his marriage plans. Meanwhile, Alia had also spoken about her wedding plans with a daily.

News18.com

Updated:June 20, 2018, 3:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Planning To Tie The Knot In 2020?
(Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
If recent reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt has plans to get hitched sooner than expected. And if the same sources are to be believed, her beau Ranbir Kapoor is also all set to settle down.

According to a news report, an entertainment portal has claimed Ranbir and Alia might tie the knot in 2020. The portal has claimed that, ""Alia is in a great phase of her life right now. She is in love and they both are sure of each other. Marriage is certainly on the cards but it won't happen before 2020."

During a recent interaction with his fans on Twitter during a promotion for his upcoming film Sanju, Ranbir hinted that nuptials were in the offing, when asked about his marriage plans. Meanwhile, Alia had also spoken about her wedding plans with a daily, noting, "I am not someone who plans out my life thinking, 'Well, that's how it should be done.' I feel the best things in life should happen when they are least expected. Maybe, people expect me to get married at 30, but I might surprise myself as well and get married before that."

While it's hrd to know if these rumours are actually true, you know what they say about hindsight: it's always 2020.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?

Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?

Recommended For You