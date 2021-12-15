Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Brahmastra to Release on 9 September 2022; Motion Poster to Be Out Today

Speculations have been high on the release date of Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra as this film will see love birds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt share the screen for the first time ever. The director recently wrapped up the shooting of his mythological action flick and the actors took to social media to announce that the motion poster will be out today, December 15.

Now, prior to that, a source has confirmed the entertainment portal Pinkvilla that the film will be releasing next year on September 9. The portal quoted a source as saying, “The release coincides with a partial holiday on account of Ganesh Visarjan, specially in Maharashtra. The makers sat down to discuss multiple dates and this is the one which they are targeting at the moment. An official announcement shall be made within the next few weeks."

The film also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and popular television actress Mouni Roy. Now, entertainment portal Pinkvilla has learnt that the team of Bramhastra is eyeing September 2022 for the release.

Brahmastra has been in the making for some years now. It has been stuck over various issues while the delay also persists due to Covid threat. With it finally making a way to the big screens, even though it may be in late 2022, is a big relief for the makers and the viewers.

With Brahmastra, the team of producer Karan Johar, Ayan and Ranbir return after the success of Wake Up Sid (2009) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013).

