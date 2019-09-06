Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Take #VacayGoals To Kenya; See Pics
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been snapped enjoying a jeep safari in Kenya.
Image courtesy: Twitter
One of B-Town's most favourite couples, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, have been dating for almost a year now. The romance between the actors blossomed during the shoot of Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The couple has been spotted quite occasionally together, be it in Varanasi or New York.
The couple is now vacationing in Kenya, where they seem to be having the time of their lives. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to post a picture of herself looking at the safari skyline. She captioned it, "Morning is here, the day is new, perhaps this is where the light breaks through."
Check it out below:
View this post on Instagram
Morning is here, the day is new, perhaps this is where the light breaks through🌞
Another picture of the couple has surfaced on the internet. In the said picture, we see Ranbir and Alia enjoying the Safari in a jeep. Alia can also be seen taking photographs. Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Thank you Rabeeca Hameed our follower from Kenya for this cool capture of love birds #aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor ❤❤. I'm sure we will get too see what Alia captured on her Instagram. #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on
On the work front, the couple's film Brahmastra, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, will be released in summer 2020. The initial release date was Christmas 2019, which was pushed back in order to get the VFX perfectly done. Brahmastra will be the first film in a trilogy and will be of the super-hero genre.
Alia Bhatt will next be seen in father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, also starring, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Has Bollywood Eliminated Homophobia a Year After the Section 377 Verdict?
- All JioFiber Monthly Plans: Rs 699 Onwards, Free Data, 1Gbps Speed And More
- Baahubali Director SS Rajamouli Warned Prabhas Beforehand About Saaho Flaws: Report
- Reliance JioFiber Goes Live With Prices Starting at Rs 699: Here are all the Launch Details
- Old Video of Bikers Without Helmets Walking their Bikes Goes Viral After New Traffic Rules