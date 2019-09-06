Take the pledge to vote

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Take #VacayGoals To Kenya; See Pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been snapped enjoying a jeep safari in Kenya.

News18.com

Updated:September 6, 2019, 9:14 AM IST
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Take #VacayGoals To Kenya; See Pics
Image courtesy: Twitter
One of B-Town's most favourite couples, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, have been dating for almost a year now. The romance between the actors blossomed during the shoot of Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The couple has been spotted quite occasionally together, be it in Varanasi or New York.

The couple is now vacationing in Kenya, where they seem to be having the time of their lives. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to post a picture of herself looking at the safari skyline. She captioned it, "Morning is here, the day is new, perhaps this is where the light breaks through."

Check it out below: 

 

View this post on Instagram

Morning is here, the day is new, perhaps this is where the light breaks through🌞

A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on

Another picture of the couple has surfaced on the internet. In the said picture, we see Ranbir and Alia enjoying the Safari in a jeep. Alia can also be seen taking photographs.   Check it out:   

On the work front, the couple's film Brahmastra, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, will be released in summer 2020. The initial release date was Christmas 2019, which was pushed back in order to get the VFX perfectly done. Brahmastra will be the first film in a trilogy and will be of the super-hero genre.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, also starring, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

