Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Not Marry This Year: Report

A few years ago, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their love to the world. Ever since, fans have been rooting for one of the most admired couples in Bollywood. For atleast one year, media reports have been suggesting the couple has finalised a date for their wedding. Just a few days ago, a report mentioned that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot in December, this year.

In a recent development, however, it has been learnt that the big day for the couple is not due until next year. As per a report in The Times Of India, Alia and Ranbir are keenly looking forward to the wedding but it is not happening this year. A source close to the couple informed the portal that Alia and Ranbir have grand plans for their wedding and have been planning their big day for a long time. They do not want to rush into it, and so a final date could take more time.

A report in Deccan Chronicle said that the couple have planned their respective work schedules such that their calendar is free in December this year.

Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan was also asked when the wedding will take place. Responding to the query, the actress told Bollywood Life, “Even I’m waiting for some information. There’s a lot of time left. It’ll happen some time in the future, and that’s a long way off. Maybe, you’ll have to call Alia’s agent for that but even her agent might not know.”

The couple was actually planning for the big day to happen last year. Speaking to film critic Rajeev Masand in an interview, Ranbir had said, had it not been for the pandemic, he and Alia would have already been married. The actor said, “But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life."

Alia and Ranbir have featured in many commercials and ad campaigns together. However, Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji will mark their maiden collaboration in a film. The highly anticipated project has suffered several delays to release.

