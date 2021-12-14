Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding Date, Venue Revealed? Find Out Details

Apart from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were also speculated to tie the knot this year. Rumours around Alia and Ranbir’s wedding have been doing rounds for a long time now. Reports were rife that the duo would get hitched in December. However, according to the latest report, the duo has postponed their marriage by over a year and cancelled their plans of a destination wedding. The wedding will now likely take place in December 2022 or early Jan 2023 in Mumbai itself.

A source close to Alia told BollywoodLife.com, “Alia and Ranbir might not to a destination wedding but will get hitched in Mumbai itself. The couple will tie the knot in the presence of their close and loved ones, they don’t want to do a lavish wedding. It will be closed knit affair as Ranbir and Alia, both are very private individuals"

The source also added that Ranbir’s uncles and Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt won’t be able to travel far for their nuptial, so the couple decided to drop the plan for a destination wedding. It is said that they have almost finalised Mumbai’s Taj Lands End as their wedding venue.

Alia and Ranbir’s one of the reasons for delaying the wedding is reportedly their upcoming film Brahmastra. The makers, as well as Ranbir and Alia, want the film to release before they exchange their wedding vows. As of the latest update, the film is scheduled to release in September 2022.

Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the screen space for the first time ever in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’. The movie also has Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy in key roles.

Ranbir and Alia are building their dream home which will also get ready by mid-next year, and further, the two will take a couple of months to set up the interior of the house. So, considering all the reported reasons, it could be said that Ranbir-Alia fans have to wait a little longer to witness the dreamy wedding.

