It's a Girl! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's First Child Is Born

It’s a baby girl! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally embraced parenthood. The couple welcomed a little princess on Sunday.

The news of Alia’s delivery comes hours after the actress was snapped arriving at the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Later, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan was also spotted as she reached the hospital.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April this year. Later, the Darlings actress left everyone surprised as she announced her pregnancy on social media by dropping an adorable picture from her sonography session that featured Ranbir Kapoor too. “Our baby coming soon,” she wrote in the caption.

In October, the Kapoor family also organised a mega baby shower ceremony for Alia which was attended by several celebrities including Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousin Karisma Kapoor and grandmother Neila Devi. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt also graced the special event. Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and Anushka Ranjan among others were also present. The pictures from Alia’s baby shower went viral on social media in no time.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir were recently seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Alia will soon mark her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone along with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer and Sophie Okonedo. She also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh in her pipeline. On the other hand, Ranbir will be next seen in Animals with Rashmika Mandanna. He has also been shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor.

