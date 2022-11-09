Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Baby's First Pics Leaked? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Photos

Alleged pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s baby girl have gone viral. A couple of pictures of new mom Alia from the hospital with a baby by her side are doing the rounds on the internet. The pictures are claimed to be the first set of photos featuring Alia and Ranbir’s daughter.

In one of the pictures, Alia Bhatt appeared to be resting in bed with a baby placed on her chest while in another, the actress appeared to be ’emotional’ as the baby was placed beside her. While a section of social media believed that it is indeed the pictures of the little one. However, that is not the case. Several fans have pointed out that the pictures are merely a work of photoshop.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter on Sunday, November 6. The couple was spotted making their way to the Sir HN Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai in the wee hours of Sunday and a few hours later, the couple confirmed that they have welcomed a baby girl. “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed Parents! Love love love – Alia, and Ranbir,” the Brahmastra actress’s post read.

As per reports, new dad Ranbir broke down when he held his daughter in his arms. According to Bollywood Life, a source revealed that the families got emotional upon the arrival of the little one. “Usually, the Brahmastra actor is calm and composed, but with the arrival of his daughter, he became a totally different person. He couldn’t contain his excitement, happiness, and tears. And the moment he picked his daughter in his arms, he started weeping, and looking at him everyone was in tears,” the source said.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April. In June, they surprised fans by revealing that they are expecting their first baby.

Read all the Latest Movies News here