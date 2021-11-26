Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra to Release in September Next Year: Reports

Speculations have been high on the release date of Ayan Mukherji’s Bramhastra as this film will see love birds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt share the screen for the first time ever. The director recently wrapped up the shooting of his mythological action flick that also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and popular television actress Mouni Roy. Now, entertainment portal Pinkvilla has learnt that the team of Bramhastra is eyeing September 2022 for the release.

It is being speculated that the film will release on September 9 next year.

“The release coincides with a partial holiday on account of Ganesh Visarjan, specially in Maharashtra. The makers sat down to discuss multiple dates and this is the one which they are targeting at the moment. An official announcement shall be made within the next few weeks,” according to a source quoted by the portal. They also added that date they announce will be final and there will not be any further delay.

The source also informed that the work on the VFX front is happening in full swing and everyone is very satisfied with the final outcome. “While the film is going to be a solo release on September 9, there is a talk in the industry that it wouldn’t face any opposition in the second week too given that the stakes involved are too high and it’s among the costliest films of Hindi film industry,” the source added.

Brahmastra is said to have a Pan-India release in multiple languages.

“The makers feel that the film has the potential to cross national boundaries. A massive promotional campaign will be planned all through 2022 as a build-up for the release of this project. It’s a prestigious project and will be treated as such by all stakeholders,” the source informed.

Meanwhile, reports are also doing the rounds that the couple will tie the knot in April next year. However, neither Alia nor Ranbir has revealed anything on their wedding dates.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.