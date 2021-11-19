Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Marital Home to Have Special Room Dedicated to Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood’s star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for a few years now. The couple is also likely to get married by next year. Recently, the couple was also spotted taking a tour of their house together, which is currently under construction. Ranbir and Alia are deeply invested in their new home which will be ready by 2022, according to reports.

According to a recent report by India Today, the couple’s new home will also have a room dedicated to Ranbir’s late father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. India Today quoted a source close to the couple who said that it would have been a dream for Rishi to see Ranbir and Alia get married.

The report added that the family has preserved all memories of the late actor with a lot of care including his favourite chair to his bookshelf to other things that were dear to him. These objects will soon become a part of a special room dedicated to Rishi in the new home of Ranbir and Alia. The couple is seen to be putting a lot of effort and hard work and are taking time into designing their new home, and realising their vision. Ranbir’s mother Neetu Singh also has been giving inputs and suggestions to the couple on how to make space for the family traditions and keep them intact like it was in their old bungalow, KrishnaRaj. The high-rise building situated in Mumbai will include luxurious amenities.

Recently, Alia and Ranbir were spotted posing for the paparazzi on the occasion of Diwali. The couple were spotted in traditional wear as they visited the Goddess Kali temple at the North Bombay Public Durga Puja Committee pandal in Mumbai.

Pictures from their rare public appearance flooded social media.

