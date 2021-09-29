Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Pics From Lakeside Dates Go Viral; Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says OTT Quality Has Been Ruined

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 39th birthday with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt in Rajasthan’s wilderness and pictures from the couple’s stay have been going viral on social media. The pictures, shared by an Instagram fan page of the couple, showed Alia and Ranbir cozying up amidst the calming setting of the camping site. The photographs show Alia lovingly staring at Ranbir as they both engage in a conversation. The couple stayed at the Sujan Jawai Camp as the geotag on Alia’s special Instagram post for Ranbir showed.

He has been nominated at the 2021 International Emmy Award in the Best Performance by an Actor category for Sudhir Mishra’s Netflix film Serious Men, but Nawazuddin Siddiqui isn’t very hopeful of the future of OTT in India. The actor, who rode the initial OTT wave with his stupendous performance in Sacred Games, feels that streaming platforms are no longer coming up with engaging content.

Actress Divya Agarwal recently became the winner of Bigg Boss OTT. The 28-year-old is also basking in the success of web series Cartel. Divya, who plays an important role in the show, recently shared a picture of her look from the series on Instagram. The picture, with all the prosthetics, shows her transformation into an old man. Divya is looking totally unrecognisable in the character. The actress congratulated the team of Cartel and thanked Ekta Kapoor for casting her in the series.

he sensational South Korean boy-band BTS has taken the world by storm with back to back number 1 hits, breaking many international records. Recently, the band grabbed headlines when they announced their first on-stage concert after two years. They had last performed in front of a large crowd at their 2019 show ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself.’ Now, the band has announced their concert titled ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ which will take place in Los Angeles, America. According to latest reports, the tickets to watch this concert isn’t cheap.

South star Prithviraj Sukumaran says his upcoming Malayalam crime thriller Bhramam is an “intelligent” adaptation of the Bollywood hit Andhadhun. Helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Ravi K Chandran, the film is gearing up for a digital release on Amazon Prime Video on October 7. Bhramam chronicles the dualities of a pianist named Ray, played by Prithviraj, who pretends to be blind. The role was originally essayed by Ayushmann Khurrana in the 2018 film. In an interview with PTI, Prithviraj said it was important to make Bhramam in a way that it elevates the movie-watching experience even for those who had seen and loved Andhadhun.

