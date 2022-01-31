Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Private Chef Shares Unseen Pic With Them, Pens a Note of Gratitude

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor would have been married by now if it wasn’t for the pandemic, said the latter in an interview last year. The duo has been on every fan's radar since they made their first joint public appearance at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in 2018. Shortly after, they confirmed to be dating and has since spoken about their relationship in several (mushy) ways. Currently, their fans are eagerly waiting for their official marriage date to be announced. Additionally, their first on-screen appearance in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is highly-anticipated.

Thanks to Alia, fans can get up to speed via her social media updates. A rare selfie has surfaced online via their private chef’s account on the photo-sharing platform. Shastry, who has been cooking for the celebrity couple over the last six months, penned a note of gratitude. Ranbir hugs his ladylove close in the happy photo.

Sharing the photo, the chef wrote: “Two years ago, I started out by assisting Chef Harsh as a Private Chef for you Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. It’s now been 6 months since I started cooking for y’all and it’s been an exciting and a learning experience every single day since. Looking forward to cooking you crazier meals now! "

Take a look:

Being the sweet personality she is, Alia often dedicates romantic posts for Ranbir. The actress, who has played muse to his photography skills, many times, has no qualms generously treating fans with snippets. In her New Year’s update, Alia dropped a series of her portraits, masterfully captured by the lenses of Ranbir. “Casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Alia’s much-delayed film Gangubai Kathiawadi has a new release date and the actress cannot keep calm. The project helmed by ace filmmaker-music composer Sanjay Leela Bhansali will theatrically release on February 25.

Other films in the pipeline include SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Darlings, co-produced by Alia. She will also star opposite Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

