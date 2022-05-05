Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh All Set to Kick Off Koffee with Karan Season 7 Next Week

Karan Johar left ‘Koffee with Karan’ viewers horrified on Wednesday after his announcement that the famous talk show will not be returning. Fortunately, the show will will return for a new season exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans heaved a sigh of relief while Karan Johar revealed that in the show, “There will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we’ve all been through over the last few years.” The talk show is known for its funny moments as well as the A-list Bollywood celebrities that appear.

The talk show’s celebrity guests, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, will reportedly be shooting for the first episode for Season 7 from next week. Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the development, who said that Bhatt and Singh will start shooting from the 10th of May. It is a little surprising given that most viewers would assume that Alia Bhatt will appear on the show with her new husband, Ranbir Kapoor. But the pairing is probably due to Alia and Ranveer being co-stars on Karan Johar’s upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

The episode might see Alia Bhatt opening about her fairytale wedding with Ranbir Kapoor and her upcoming Hollywood project with Gal Gadot, titled ‘Heart of Stone’. According to Pinkvilla, Bhatt will be jetting off to the UK in mid-May for shooting.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be appearing in “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” along with Shalini Pandey, Deeksha Joshi and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The trailer dropped recently and was received with a lot of hype and fanfare.The Divyang Thakkar directorial is slated to be released on the 13th of May this year and backed by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma. He also has “Cirkus” alongside Pooja Hegde and Shah Rukh Khan and is slated to be released in July this year.

