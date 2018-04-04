Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Have Some Pretty 'Desi' Nicknames For Each Other

Wishing you a speedy recovery tutu https://t.co/b1j19NNt4N — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 3, 2018

Bebo, Lolo, Duggu, Mimi, Chichi are some of the most popular nicknames of our film fraternity members- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Govinda. But when it comes to the younger lot, they often tag each other with specific nicknames- either derived from their professional equation or from their personal rapport.Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh gave viewers a glimpse of their crackling chemistry in a commercial and now the two have joined hands for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. But while fans wait to watch the film, the two keep sharing photographs and videos from the set. In an interesting conversation between the two, Alia wished Ranveer a speedy recovery as he had gotten injured during a football match. While Alia addressed him as Tutu, Ranveer called her Lulu. Alia took to Twitter and wrote, "Wishing you a speedy recovery tutu."And Ranveer was quick to thank his 'Lulu'.Ranveer, who was earlier set to perform at the Indian Premier League's opening night, had to pull out due to an injury. Ranveer's spokesperson had said: "After multiple medical check-ups, the doctors have strongly advised Ranveer Singh to not perform at this year's IPL opening ceremony in which he was doing the finale act. They feel his high-energy performance would only overstrain his shoulder and aggravate the injury."