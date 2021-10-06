Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to Shoot Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Delhi, Deets Inside

For their upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be shooting a major chunk in the national capital. According to a recent report, the Delhi schedule of Karan Johar directorial will begin next week.

The Times of India has reported that Alia and Ranveer along with the cast and crew of the movie will be flying to Delhi next week and beginning the shooting on October 15. The report further mentioned that Delhi was supposed to be the first schedule for the movie, however due to the Covid-19 situation, the makers of the movie pushed it to a later date. The Delhi schedule makes up for the major portion of the film and Ranveer and Alia are expected to remain in the capital for 20 to 25 days. Completion of Delhi schedule will mark the completion of a major part of the movie.

Since Delhi could not be the first schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Johar decided to shoot some scenes with Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra, who will also be starring in the movie. Johar shot some indoor scenes with Dharmendra in Mumbai. Back in September, the 85-year-old actor had also shared a video on his Instagram handle where he was seen on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actor was seen having tea as he waited for his next shot. The Instagram caption read, “Friends, with his blessings, and your good wishes Romancing the camera for Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani.”

The love story, which involves a Bengali girl played by Alia and a Punjabi boy played by Ranveer, also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The movie will also mark Johar’s return to the director's chair after five years. Johar’s last directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil came out in 2016.

