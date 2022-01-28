Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi to Release on February 25

After a long wait, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi finally got its release date and will be hitting the big screen on February 25, 2022. The movie was earlier scheduled to release in July last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It features Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved, and respected madams from Kamathipura, Mumbai’s red-light area, during the 1960s. The film is all set to have its much-awaited world premiere at the prestigious 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

The team took to social media to announce the news.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is Alia Bhatt’s first film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Ajay Devgn as a mobster, who eventually falls in love with Gangubai while teaching her the tricks of the trade. In the crime drama, Gangubai is featured as a sex worker who later emerges as an underworld don in Mumbai. For the unversed, the story of Gangubai has been adapted from one of the chapters of Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai.’

Earlier in an interview with a leading daily, SLB had expressed that the film is extremely special to him and it has not been easy. “We made it during the pandemic, and I have given it my all. I can’t wait to share it with everyone," he had told ETimes.

Gangubai Kathiawadi will mark Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 10th project.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.