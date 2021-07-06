Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah Look Excited During 'Darlings' Table Read, See Pics

Alia Bhatt shared pictures from the sets of Darlings recently. The film marks her maiden project as a producer under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. The actress said that she is nervous to kickstart the new venture. Posing on the sets with a script in her hand, Alia shared a series of monochromatic photographs. She wrote, “Day one of DARLINGS! My first film as a producer but I will always be an actor, first and forever (in this case a very nervous actor)."

Talking about the jitters she feels a night before beginning a new film, she wrote, "I guess this feeling will never go away and it shouldn’t because being nervous and feeling unsure means you really really care."

The post received lots of love in the comments. Vijay Varma said, “I got the best co-actor/producer, so I’m sorted. Aap apna dekho, darlings (you see for yourself).” Mouni Roy, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia Mirzaand others wished Alia good luck on her new endeavour.

Recently, Darlings star Shefali Shah shared pictures from a script reading session on Instagram. Alia's production house Eternal Sunshine Productions also posted the same images on its official Instagram handle.The pictures feature Alia and Shefali joined by their co-stars Vijay and Roshan Matthew. The first photo shows all the makers in one frame while the other shots feature each actor in a candid mode. Alia was seen laughing while Shefali seems engrossed in an intense reading.

The pictures were captioned, "Chapter 1: Introduction Yeh comedy thodi dark hai (This is a little dark comedy)."

Darlings is directed by writer Jasmeet K Reen and co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The movieis a quirky mother-daughter story, revolving around a conservative lower-middle-class neighbourhood in Mumbai. The storyline traces the lives of two women who discover love and courage in incredible circumstances.

