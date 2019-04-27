English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff Set to Sizzle in SOTY 2 'Hook Up Song,' Share Still from Shoot
Alia Bhatt shared a behind-the-scenes still from her shoot for 'Student of the Year 2.' She will be seen dancing alongside Tiger Shroff in the 'Hook up Song,' set to release on Tuesday.
Image: Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff/Twitter
There were rumours aplenty that Alia Bhatt is going to share screen space with Tiger Shroff in the latter's upcoming film Student of The Year 2, in a guest appearance. The nature of her cameo, which was uncertain till now, has been revealed by the actress herself. Alia took to Twitter and shared a behind-the-scene still from her time during the shoot of what is titled Hook Up Song. The song has been choregraphed by Farah Khan.
Sharing a picture of herself in a purple dress and wavy hairdo, Alia wrote, "See you Tuesday @tigerjackieshroff!💥 #HookUpSong." Alia looks mesmerising in the costume and she is sure to slay fans with the dance number, along with Tiger. Alia also announced that the music video will be out on Tuesday.
Tiger, too, took to Twitter and shared a picture of himself from the song's shoot. Flaunting his chiseled, six-pack body, Tiger captioned his post, "Watch out for this one guys... #HookUpSong out soon! ❤️"
Since the trailer launch of Punit Malhotra's Student of The Year 2, the film has managed to grab the fancy of the youth across the nation. The makers have already released videos of two songs from the film- Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan and The Jawaani Song. Both songs have become instant hits, owing to their upbeat and peppy nature and the ravishing chemistry of the three lead actors- Tiger, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.
Produced by Dharma Productions, the film will release on May 10, amidst much anticipation.
