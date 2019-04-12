SPONSORED BY
Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan Congratulate SOTY 2 Actors After Trailer Launch

After the trailer of 'Student of The Year 2' was released online, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan took to Twitter and wished the actors for the film.

News18.com

Updated:April 12, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
Image: Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday/Instagram
Within hours of its release, the trailer of Student of The Year 2 has got the attention of fans and media. While everyone got a glimpse of what the film will was about, the star cast of the upcoming drama-musical got the biggest thumbs-up. Debutantes Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday received plaudits for being their chirpy, self-affirmative selves.

As the film goes ahead full steam with promotions, leading up to its May 10 release, the original cast of Student of the Year (2012) took time out to congratulate the actors and makers. Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, who are busy with getting word out for Kalank, praised the new batch of students. It may be recalled that Student of The Year was the first film of Alia and Varun.

Alia reacted on the trailer saying, "All the best guys!!!! Looking like soo much fun... @iTIGERSHROFF #AnanyaPanday #TaraSutaria."




Varun showered praise on director Punit Malhotra for helming the sequel. He wrote, "Taking a franchise ahead is not easy. Well done Punit I know u have worked your ass off and now the world can see it lots of love to the entire team."




In another Tweet he congratulated the lead actors and wrote, "Here’s wishing all the new student #tara #ananya and the tiger of our industry @iTIGERSHROFF congratulations on getting into st Teresa. Great job Punit #SOTY2Trailer."




Sidharth Malhotra, another actor who made his debut in Bollywood with the 2012 film, is yet to respond to the trailer. It is also rumoured that he is in a relationship with actress Tara. The latter confessed on Koffee With Karan that she has a "crush on a former student," which was believed to be referring to Sidharth.

