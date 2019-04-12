English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan Groove to the Beats of 'First Class' in Jalandhar, See Video
Stars of 'Kalank,' Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt recently visited a university in Jalandhar, where they grooved to the tunes of 'First Class,' from their upcoming film.
Image: Viral Bhayani/Instagram
Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, who are busy promoting their upcoming movie Kalank, visited Jalandhar today. The stars also paid a visit to the Lovely Professional University. Dancing on the beats of First Class, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan set the stage on fire as the crowd cheered for them.
While Varun stole the audience’s heart, dressed in a blue kurta, white pyjama and red jacket which has phulkari work on it, Alia wore a blue-pink salwar suit and paired it with a phulkari jacket. Both the actors blew the crowd's mind with their bhangra steps.
The crowd kept cheering for the duo, who also clicked selfies with the students during the promotion. The duo reached Jalandhar early in the morning today after finishing their promotions in Jaipur yesterday.
See video here:
The duo announced their arrival at LPU in a video which was published three days ago. While it was reported that Aditya Roy Kapur may join the duo, the university students were only graced with the presence of Alia and Varun.
Kalank, which is produced by Karan Johar is all set to release on April 17 and also features stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The movie also has a song which includes a dance performance by Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani.
