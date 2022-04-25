Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan To Share Screen Again For The 3rd Movie of Their 'Dulhania' Franchise

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan who made their Bollywood debut together with the 2012 movie Student of The Year are likely to soon share the screen once again. If a report by BollywoodLife.com is to be believed, the actors will soon come together for the third movie of their Dulhania franchise. The report claims that after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the makers are now planning another movie in the franchise.

The entertainment portal further cites a source who claims that the makers are currently working on the script whereas Alia and Varun will soon share their shooting available dates too. “Shashank has been working on the script for quite a time now. And he has even approached both his actors for the same. While Alia and Varun are yet to give their date to the director. And once everything is finalized the film will go on the floors,” the source said.

For the unversed, while Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was released in 2014, Badrinath Ki Dulhania hit theatres in 2017.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has a number of other projects lined up as well. The actor will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo which is a comedy-drama directed by Raj Mehta and made under Dharma Productions. It will be released on June 24, 2022. Apart from this, Varun also has horror-comedy Bhediya in his pipeline. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Varun Dhawan recently announced Bawaal in which he will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time. The film is slated to release on April 7, 2023.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is slated to hit theatres in February 2023. Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in Brahmāstra along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will hit theatres on September 9 this year.

