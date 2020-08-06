Alia Bhatt Announces Sadak 2 Release Date, Gets Trolled For Disabling Comments

The second poster of Mahesh Bhatt's directorial comeback Sadak 2 was unveiled on Thursday and was almost immediately fending against massive trolling and hatred, especially for its star cast Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June, Alia along with Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sonakshi Sinha, has been at the receiving end of a volley of criticism on social media for allegedly riding on the privileges of an insider and scuttling the chances of outsiders, thereby endorsing nepotism.

Alia, who has turned off the comments section of her social media accounts including Instagram and Twitter, has once again come under scrutiny as the second poster and release date of Sadak 2 were revealed.

Hashtag "Alia" is massively trending on Twitter, with netizens calling the actress "the product of nepotism." Some even trolled her for keeping the comments section disabled even while announcing the release date of her film.

Sadak 2 is a follow-up of Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 hit Sadak and is produced by his brother Mukesh Bhatt. The sequel reunites the original film's lead pair of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. Sadak 2 marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to filmmaking after 20 years.

The film is scheduled to release digitally on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.