Alia Bhatt Answers What Advice She'll Give To Shah Rukh Khan For His Box Office Failures

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her Netflix movie Darlings. The film which also stars Shefali Shah Vijay Varma in the lead, revolves around a woman who kidnaps her own husband. While the movie will be available on Netflix from August 5, its promotions are currently underway. In a recent event, Alia Bhatt was asked about what advice she will offer to superstar Shah Rukh Khan considering his box office failures in the recent past.

What Advice Will Alia Bhatt Give To SRK?

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt mentioned that SRK is the ‘magic and the magician’ and therefore she has no advice for him. She also added that she is rather happy to accept any advice from King Khan. “He needs no advice. He’s the magic and magician put together. So I won’t give any advice to him, rather I’ll take advice from him on how magical he is,” Alia told The Indian Express.

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan Co-Producing Darlings

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan have earlier worked together for the 2016 movie Dear Zindagi. The two are now co-producing Darlings. Just a few days back, Alia mentioned that SRK does not generally co-produce films but he instantly agreed for Darlings. “Shah Rukh called and said that I generally don’t co-produce films but I’ll do it with you as an exception. He said that we will have a lot of fun and enjoy shooting the film. He recently saw the film and in typical Darlings style he messaged, ‘Thanks you Darlings for doing this films’,” she said.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback to the big screen after his 2018 movie Zero. He is currently working on three big projects – Pathaan, Jawaan and Dunki. While Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead, in Jawaan, SRK will be sharing the screen with Nayanthara. In Dunki, we’ll see Shah Rukh Khan coming together with Taapsee Pannu.

