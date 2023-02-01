Alia Bhatt grabbed all the headlines last year when she married her long-time boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Not only that, she went on to announce that she was pregnant in the following months. Later in November, she gave birth to an adorable daughter Raha and ever since then the actress has been on the cloud nine. In her recent interactions with the media, Alia Bhatt has shared that her daughter remains to be her first priority.

At the press launch of Zee Cine Awards 2023, Alia was asked whether she would “slow down" and focus more on motherhood after her baby’s birth. Even before Alia could reply, her co-star and close friend Varun Dhawan said, “Nahi, nahi. Bilkul nahi. Ye main answer karta hu. Bilkul nahi." Alia smiled and shared, “I am a take-each-day kind of a person. I will take it one day at a time and will definitely give it my best. But definitely, priorities have changed. My number one priority in my life is my daughter, who I love deeply. My next love, or next to next… or actually my first love is movies and cinema and working. I will try my best and maybe it will be quality over quantity, jo buri baat nahi hai (which is not a bad thing)."

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter on November 6 last year at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital. Back then, Alia took to her official Instagram handle, issued a statement and called her little princess ‘magical’. “And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love - Alia and Ranbir," the joint statement by the couple read.

Later, in another post, Alia Bhatt had revealed the name of her baby daughter and had explained why they chose to keep the name ‘Raha’. She had written in the caption, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! ❤️"

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt’s most recent Brahmastra broke the dry spell at the Box Office. The film not only became a commercial blockbuster but has successfully hyped the Astraverse fandom for the next two installments in the trilogy. The actress was also a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawad and Jasmeet K Teen’s Darlings, both of which got immensely praised by the audience due to her powerful performances.Now the actress will be seen in Karan Johar’s quirky love story Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh as well as Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. She also has Tom Harper’s Heart Of Stone slated to release this year.

