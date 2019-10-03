Alia Bhatt Asks Paparazzi to Step Back and Maintain Silence, Says She's Not Going Anywhere

Alia Bhatt has always been one of paparazzi's favourite. Whenever the actress is out on a shoot or is spotted on a casual day off, she's clicked endlessly. Recently, at a promotional event, when Alia was seen at a charitable event at a hospital the actress was seen asking the photographers to keep distance and maintain silence in the premises.

The videos shared by Viral Bhayani sees Alia dressed in yellow dress asking the photographers to step back and reminds them that it is a hospital and they aren't allowed to make a noise. While many appreciated her actions, some also schooled her for shouting at the premises. "After she screaming the loudest SILENCE!! She says you can't scream here (sic)," commented one of the users on the video, while another said, "With all due respect, Alia did not notice that she was the only one making the noise in the hospital with her high screaming."

Alia has come forward to support an initiative to raise funds through a painting exhibition for children suffering from heart diseases.

While inaugurating the exhibition named 'Art for the Heart' at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children in Mumbai on Wednesday, Alia said, "I have been told that kids are more positive than adults because they don't know how bad the situation is and they don't have a negative frame of mind. I feel that's the reason they get cured faster."

On the work front, Alia is working on Brahmastra where she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from this, she also has Sadak 2, RRR and is reportedly working in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next too.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.