Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Krystle D'souza Attend Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's Sangeet, See Pics

Actor Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan recently had their Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony and it was graced by several of their industry friends and family members. Marking their attendance on Friday evening were Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Krystle D’Souza, Vaani Kapoor, Arslan Goni and Anushka’s sister Akansha Ranjan to name a few. The actors shared photos and videos of the bride to be and she seemed the happiest.

Akansha shared an Instagram Story where her close friend Alia can be seen dressed in a red lehenga.

Her next Story featured Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty.

In Krystle’s video, the bride to be can be seen dancing in her own tune.

The television actress also shared a photo with Anushka. She captioned it as, “Mehendi laga ke rakhna, doli saja ke rakhna Love you babag’anoush"

Vaani Kapoor chose a pink lehenga for the occasion.

Arslan Goni wrote, “Congratulations my darling I wish you all the best for this new chapter in your life ….. lots of love …… and I love you @anushkaranjan"

Earlier it was reported that Alia and her beau Ranbir Kapoor are planning a surprise performance for the bride and the groom. According to a report on Bollywoodlife.com she has also locked the song for her special performance.

According to the report, “Alia already has a song in her mind for her performance with Ranbir Kapoor. It’s not a big performance, just a one, one and a half-minute thingy with others too, a parody. So, it’s likely to begin with Alia-Ranbir and then the others will join them.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in a film for the first time with Ayan Mukherji’s Bramhastra. Mukherji, who is a close friend of Ranbir invited the couple during Kali Puja at his place. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Darlings, Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

