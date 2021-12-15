Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji Visit Bangla Sahib in Delhi Ahead of Brahmastra Motion Poster Release

The first motion poster of the much-anticipated film Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be launched at a grand event in Delhi today. Ahead of the event, the film’s director Ayan Mukerji and actress Alia Bhatt visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi to seek blessings.

Alia shared photos of the two of them at the holy shrine, posing happily in front of the facade, their faces lit up by the winter sun. The actress wore a mint salwar for the visit, her head covered in a dupatta. “Blessings.. gratitude .. light," she wrote in the caption. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and Ayan’s cousin Tanishaa Mukerji were among celebs who showered love on Alia’s pictures.

Take a look:

The motion poster of the much awaited magnum opus will be launched at the Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi in the presence of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerji. On Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a glimpse of the fiery look of Ranbir in the film. The megastar said in his voiceover, “Dharti ka kann kann kaap uthega jab iss yudh ka shanknath bajega. Anth ka yeh aarambh hai, jaag raha hai yeh Brahmastra hai."

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy with Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance.

Brahmastra is said to be a three-part franchise starting with the first part coming in 2022. The first part will be released on September 9, 2022. The mega-film will be released in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It is also said that it will be a 3D project.

