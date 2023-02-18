Ranbir Kapoor has been busy with promotional commitments for his upcoming romantic comedy by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. For the same, Ranbir had flown to Delhi to attend an event at Galgotias University. After returning to Mumbai, none other than his darling wife Alia Bhatt came to receive him at the airport.

On Saturday, a popular paparazzi handle shared a clip on their Instagram handle that captured Ranbir Kapoor in his crimson-chequered shirt, blue denim and black cap walking towards his car. The Brahmastra actor also wore a black mask to cover his face. Meanwhile, Alia waited inside the car in a pink dress and greeted her hubby by touching his cheeks. The paparazzi cameras captured the two sitting in the backseat of their car.

Reacting to the viral clip, one of the fans commented, “They are adorable!!" Another one wrote, “She came with Raha!!" Someone else noticed, “Aww it looks like Alia is holding the baby(with heart emojis)". A fan stated, “Reunited with the girls!!(heart emojis)". Another one commented, “Omgggg my babies!!!" One of them wrote, “Biri finally meets his girl!" A fan said,"Favourite couple!!"

Meanwhile, while attending the college event in Delhi, Ranbir Kapoor extended his Valentine’s wish to Alia Bhatt and Raha. He said, “Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you guys. Sabse pehle, I would like to wish my two loves a Happy Valentine’s Day - my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha. I love you girls and I miss you."

Alia Bhatt had reacted to the same by calling him the ‘cutest human ever’.

The love story of the adorable lovebirds began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Although the fans and gossip mongers were quite wary of their romance, the talented duo managed to keep their relationship secret and behind the blinds. Eventually, during one of their dreamy vacations in Masai Mara national park, Ranbir Kapoor proposed to Alia Bhatt and even arranged for a photographer to capture the special moment. The couple finally got married in April 2022 amid close friends and family.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter on November 6 this year at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital. Back then, Alia took to her official Instagram handle, issued a statement and called her little princess ‘magical’. “And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love - Alia and Ranbir," the joint statement by the couple read.

Later, in another post, Alia Bhatt had revealed the name of her baby daughter and had explained why they chose to keep the name ‘Raha’. She had written in the caption, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! ❤️"

