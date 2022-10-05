Alia Bhatt Baby Shower Pics: Mom-to-be Glows in Yellow, Ranbir Kapoor Poses With Sister Riddhima

Alia Bhatt’s baby shower took place on Wednesday, October 5, on the occasion of Dusshera. The ceremony took place at her and Ranbir Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. Many members of the Kapoor and Bhatt families attended the baby shower. These include Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Karisma Kapoor.

While fans spotted the stars making their way to the ceremony, a few pictures from the baby shower surfaced online. The pictures offer a glimpse at the parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Alia’s close friend Anushka Ranjan took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture with Alia.

The actress’s glow was unmissable as she dressed in a beautiful bright yellow outfit. She posed with her friends, Anushka and Akansha in the picture. Riddhima also shared a picture with the mom-to-be. The sisters-in-law were seen seated on the couch, posing for the pictures.

Riddhima also shared a picture with dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor. The Brahmastra actor was seen wearing a traditional peach-coloured kurta for the occasion.

The baby shower was attended by only a few close family members and friends. These included Alia’s sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousin Karisma Kapoor and grandmother Neila Devi. Also present at the ceremony were Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and Anushka Ranjan, among others.

If a report in IndiaToday.in is anything to go by, then the actress will be having a vegan-themed menu at the baby shower. The report further states that Alia is going for unique decor and they are going to have pictures from Ranbir and her childhood.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14. Two months after their wedding, Alia surprised her fans by announcing the news of her pregnancy via her Instagram handle. She dropped an adorable picture from her sonography session that featured Ranbir Kapoor and herself. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Our baby coming soon.”

