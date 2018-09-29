English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt Bakes a Cake for Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday; See Pictures
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are painting the town red with adorable gestures for each other.
Ranbir Kapoor will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are painting the town red with adorable gestures for each other. On Friday, it was Ranbir's 36th birthday and Alia decided to surprise him by baking a special cake for him.
The Raazi actress looked excited and happy as she prepared his birthday cake. The pictures of the whole process were shared by chef Harsh Dixit.
Take a look at the pictures:
Image Courtesy: Screengrab from chef Harsh Dixit's Instagram stories
Not only this, Alia also took to Instagram to wish her 'sunshine' a very happy birthday. Alia shared a picture of her rumoured boyfriend, who is all smiles, enjoying the warm sun by a window. Captioning the picture she wrote, "Happy Birthday Sunshine".
In addition, Neetu Kapoor posted some pictures from the celebration too. In the photo, Ranbir's mom was seen happily posing with the couple and Alia's mom, Soni Razdan.
The two have been meeting each other’s family for quite some time and their parents appear to be fond of the couple. Ranbir had earlier reacted to the rumours of their wedding in an interview with India Today. The actor had said, "I am very scared of one thing these days and it's called 'sutron', which means sources. This 'according to the sources' has become a villain in my life. So, I want to stay away from it (the Alia-Ranbir wedding speculation) as much as possible. I don't want to come anywhere close to it."
On the work front, Alia and Ranbir-starrer Bramhastra will release on 15th August 2019. The film also has Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.
