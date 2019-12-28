Alia Bhatt Begins Shoot For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Neetu Kapoor Has Best Reaction

Actress Alia Bhatt has started shooting for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is slated to release on September 11, 2020.

The Highway actress took to Twitter to share the picture of her vanity van that has Gangubai written on it. She wrote, “Look what Santa gave me this year #GangubaiKathiawadi 11th Sept 2020 #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansali_produc @prerna982”

Gangubai Kathiawadi is an upcoming biographical film that marks Alia and Bhansali’s first project together. The movie is about a brothel owner and matriarch. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

The Raazi actress also took to her Instagram account to share the same picture. Since posted, the picture has received lots of comments and likes. One of the comments that grabbed all eyeballs was from Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor. She posted a couple of heart emojis for Alia’s new venture.

In October, the Gully Boy actress had shared a tweet about the film. Alia wrote, “A name you’ve heard a story you haven’t. #GangubaiKathiawadi This one is going to be special!! Directed by #SanjayLeelaBhansali, releasing 11 September 2020.”

The film is jointly produced by Bhansali Productions and Pen India Limited.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in a song in Student Of The Year 2. She has a number of projects in her kitty, which include Brahmastra, Takht and Sadak 2.

