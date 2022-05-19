Alia Bhatt Begins Shoot of Debut Hollywood Film Heart of Stone: 'Feel Like a Newcomer'

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her mark in the West, after making an impact in the Hindi film industry. The actress had signed her first Hollywood project, Heart of Stone a few months back, and today is her first day of shoot.

Alia took to her social media to share a picture as she left for the shoot of the project. Captioning the post, Alia revealed, “And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again – sooooo nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkkk.” She looked all set in a black top, which she accessorised with hoop earrings and golden bracelet, sporting an open hair look. Check out the picture here:

Several celebs wished her all the best as she embarked in a new journey. Her Two States co-star Arjun Kapoor posted a funny message and wrote, “International khiladi.” Sister Pooja Bhatt wrote, “Life is now making possible what was absolutely inevitable! The WORLD is your playground! And you will dazzle even more! So proud!” Sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented, “we love you ❤️❤️” Riteish Deshmukh commented, “Am sure they have done their homework and they are more nervous. Best wishes always ”

Heart of Stone also stars Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and Janie Dornan of 50 Shades Of Grey fame. Earlier, in an exclusive interview, Alia Bhatt had revealed, “The rat race is something that isn’t satisfying and sometimes it gets addictive and negative also. So it doesn’t drive me anymore. I don’t want to be in that game. What is driving me is to keep working with people with who I am comfortable and doing films and roles that I love. I want to keep it light, happy and do meaningful cinema. I am not sure what I am hungry to do at the moment, I’m just looking at having good experiences and keep moving on as I feel that is what life is all about.”

Alia Bhatt’s next film is Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, which will release on 9th September this year. She will also be collaborating with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in Je Lee Zaraa.

