Alia Bhatt, BFF Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor Twin in Stylish Tie-dye Athleisure, See Pic

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is sending us some fun fitness goals these days. The Sadak 2 actor shared a picture from her workout session with

friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor on Tuesday.

The friends could be seen twinning their workout outfits wearing sports and fitness company Sohfit’s T-shirts. Captioning the image Alia showed off her word play skills as she said, “Feeling soh-cute and perhaps

soh-not-funny." The picture has garnered over a million likes. Fans have flooded the comments section with heart and heart eye emojis. Alia’s mother Soni. Razdan wrote “Soooooooh cute” in the comments.

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt also reacted on the picture. “I guess this picture took itself then," she wrote. It was after this comment that Alia also mentioned the much due picture credits to her sister.

Shaheen has taken up the role of photographer for her sister many a times. Earlier this year, she turned photographer for sister Alia Bhatt's Elle magazine photoshoot. Shaheen also wrote a letter for Elle magazine's digital star.

Sharing pictures from the shoot, Shaheen said that it helps that her sister is not exactly difficult to take pictures of.

Meanwhile, Alia has been serving us some unique fashion goals during the pandemic year. Celebrating Diwali, she opted for a pink lehenga made entirely of recycled fabric.

In the age of fast fashion Alia has joined the cause of upcycling and reusing. The outfit was created by Madhurya, a label which has

been previously worn by stars such as Priyanka Chopra and Kajal Aggarwal.

The blush pink lehenga set's intricacies were dedicated to our planet's biodiversity and the artisans that brought the ensemble to life. The

creation is a part of “‘My Beautiful Planet’ which is a collection of drawings made by 35 children studying in free schools of AOL,” said a post on the designer’s page.

Each panel of the lehenga represented different landscapes—two poles, ocean, mountains and more that is embroidered by hand by 13 artisans sustaining their employment during the Covid-19 pandemic.