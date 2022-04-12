Alia Bhatt Blushes As Fans Scream 'Congratulations' on Her Video Call With Farah Khan; Watch

The buzz around Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding is keeping their fans hooked. While the wedding preparations have begun in full swing, the couple and their families are tight-lipped about it. Amid all this, several videos are surfacing online that showcase their houses being decorated, and Sabyasachi outfits arriving at their homes. Meanwhile, Farah Khan is in Boston currently for a dance workshop, and she did a video call to Alia. During the call, we noticed that her fans screamed congratulations the moment they saw the actress, and Alia’s reaction is priceless.

In the video, Alia Bhatt is seen seated next to her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh. It seems like the two were in middle of the shoot for the film. As she started the video call, Farah Khan asked the Student of The Year actress “missing me na?” to which she replied “a lot”. We see Alia looking ravishing in a stunning in a black saree. Immediately after this when the fans realized Alia was on the call, they started wishing her congratulations. Giving her reaction to the same, the actress smiled and asked ‘for what?’

As per reports, Ranbir and Alia are getting married on April 14. The wedding is reportedly taking place at Ranbir’s Bandra residence, Vaastu. Videos from his home, the RK house in Chembur, the RK Studios and Krishna Raj Kapoor bungalow have been decked up ahead of the wedding. Paparazzi also shared videos in which Ranbir’s house was being covered by massive drapes for privacy reasons.

HT City reported that a small baraat procession will leave for Ranbir-Alia’s wedding venue on April 14 in the afternoon. The nuptials will last till the evening. Ahead of the wedding, the couple will host the Mehendi ceremony, followed by the Haldi ceremony on April 13 and the first half of April 14, respectively. All the events are said to be strictly private with only family members and close friends in attendance. Ranbir’s best friend, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, is said to be on the guest list. IndiaToday.in has also reported that the couple plans on hosting two wedding receptions.

