A heartwarming video of Alia Bhatt and Rekha on the red carpet of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 is now going viral. The actresses were spotted making their way to the awards show together. While Alia channelled the Gangubai Kathiawadi, wearing a white saree, Rekha was seen in one of her trademark silk saree. The actresses walked into the event together.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Rekha was seen keeping Alia close, hugging her, and posing for pictures. She also planted a sweet kiss on Alia’s cheek, leaving her blushing. Watch the video below:

Later in the night, Rekha presented the award for Best Actress to Alia Bhatt for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress was seen bowing down in front of Rekha while accepting the award.

Meanwhile, besides accepting her own award, Alia also took to the stage and accepted the Best Actor award on behalf of her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. The actor won the award for his performance in Brahmastra. Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files won Best Film, RRR won the Film Of The Year, Varun Dhawan bagged Critics Best Actor for Bhediya and Vidya Balan was awarded Critics Best Actress for Jalsa.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) was founded in 2012 and established in 2016 to carry forward the legacy of the Late Shri Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, lovingly known as Dadasaheb Phalke – The Father of Indian Cinema.

